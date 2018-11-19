The NFL Just Made A Rare Last Minute Change Before Rams-Chiefs On ‘Monday Night Football’

The NFL is making a major last-minute change to their lineup tonight.

The ref lineup, that is.

According to a new report per NFL insider Ed Werder, the NFL is swapping some of their referees ahead of the electric “Monday Night Football” game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight. (RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Gave Patrick Mahomes Some Of The Most Spectacularly Stupid Advice Known To Man)

“According to a source, NFL referee Clete Blakeman and two of his crew were called in to [sic] work MNF,” Werder wrote, adding there’s been “no explanation” for the switch yet.

According to a source, NFL referee Clete Blakeman and two of his crew were called in to work MNF #Chiefs at #Rams to replace Jerome Boger and two of his crew. So Blakeman, umpire Ramon George and down judge Dana McKenzie work mixed crew for NFL showcase game. No explanation yet. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) November 19, 2018

This is significant, CBS Sports points out, because tonight’s matchup is still just a regular season game. It’s true that there has been increased hype and fanfare since both teams could be potential Super Bowl contenders, but sharpening the referee lineup with an “all-star officiating crew,” as CBS Sports puts it, speaks volumes about the level of play expected tonight.

View this post on Instagram See you in the Coliseum for #MondayNightFootball A post shared by Robert T. Woods III (@robertw10ds) on Nov 13, 2018 at 7:46pm PST

Kickoff is tonight at 8:15 local time in the Coliseum.

