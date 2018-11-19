NFL Week 11 Wrap Up: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Jena Greene | Reporter

Week 11 of the NFL is now one game away from being over.

Games on Thursday and Sunday were filled with action and heartbreak. Here are some of the best moments you may have missed below.

Andrew Luck is looking good:

Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make the New York Giants look good:

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially good without Le’Veon:

Maybe the Carolina Panthers aren’t as good as we thought:

The Dallas Cowboys decided to show up and play:

Lamar Jackson looks promising:

Poor, poor Alex Smith (warning: graphic content):

Turns out the Arizona Cardinals are like really bad:

The Denver Broncos kind of came out of nowhere:

I’ve been saying it for weeks. But it’s officially official. The New Orleans Saints are going to the Super Bowl:

The Chicago Bears are looking like contenders:

And somehow, the Cleveland Browns managed to dominate an entire news cycle during their bye:

Tonight marks one of the most highly anticipated games of the regular NFL season. The 9-1 Los Angeles Rams meet the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. at the Coliseum in L.A.

It’s a good night to be a football fan.

