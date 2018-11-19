NFL Week 11 Wrap Up: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed

Your first name

Week 11 of the NFL is now one game away from being over.

Games on Thursday and Sunday were filled with action and heartbreak. Here are some of the best moments you may have missed below.

Andrew Luck is looking good:

A credit to Chris Ballard-Frank Reich tenure: Andrew Luck now has not been sacked in each of his last 5 starts; the only longer streak of QB starts without a sack in the last 15 seasons is Steve McNair’s streak of 6 straight sackless games in 2006. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2018

If Andrew Luck got to play against the Titans every week he’d be the greatest quarterback in NFL history. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 18, 2018

This Colts team gonna be a problem real soon — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 18, 2018

Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make the New York Giants look good:

This is the happiest any Giants fan has been this season pic.twitter.com/Km8ulOR8q7 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 18, 2018

Eli Manning’s current pace: Completion percentage: 69.1 (career best)

Passing yards: 4,471 (2nd best career total)

Touchdowns: 21

Interceptions: 10 (career best)

Passer rating: 96.5 (career best) Number of times sacked: 57 (career high) pic.twitter.com/o31BeuMgNH — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 19, 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially good without Le’Veon:

Antonio Brown’s 78-yard TD reception was 2nd-longest of his career. According to Next Gen Stats, Brown had 7.4 yards of separation from the nearest defender when the pass arrived — the 2nd-most separation on a completion of over 30 air yards in 2018.#JAXvsPIT #Steelers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 18, 2018

Steelers fought back in face of 16-0 deficit in Jacksonville because “we’ve got too much to play for,” guard Ramon Foster. “We’re trying to hold onto this run. We’ve got goals of potentially having a first-round bye.” — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 19, 2018

Maybe the Carolina Panthers aren’t as good as we thought:

2018 Lions are officially the most confusing team ever. — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) November 18, 2018

trying to understand the 2018 Lions season pic.twitter.com/9PFr78CWsc — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) November 18, 2018

What is the identity of this Panthers team? I honestly have no idea. — Jeremy Igo (@CarolinaHuddle) November 19, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys decided to show up and play:

The Dallas Cowboys are now a game back of NFC East leader Washington and the Redskins visit on Thanksgiving. Yes, Colt McCoy embarrassed them at home on a long ago Monday night, but this is a very different Cowboy team. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 18, 2018

Julio Jones jacks up Cowboys’ Jeff Heath to prevent interception: https://t.co/2RTyUYii3N pic.twitter.com/9FEsyPMJdB — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 19, 2018

Lamar Jackson looks promising:

If you believe in QB wins… #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is now 1-0 as a starter. He goes 13 of 19 for 150 yards passing with an INT while adding 117 yards rushing. Solid debut. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

Lamar Jackson reached 15+ MPH on 14 rush attempts in his first career NFL start. No other player has reached 15+ MPH on more than 9 rush attempts in any game this season.#CINvsBAL #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/vVOofcSy1q — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 18, 2018

Poor, poor Alex Smith (warning: graphic content):

LOOK AWAY IF YOU ARE SQUEAMISH. Alex Smith ends up with an obvious compound fracture of his ankle/lower leg after a sack, and his year will be over.#Redskins pic.twitter.com/wslG8zEt6p — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) November 18, 2018

Jay Gruden said Alex Smith broke his tibia and fibia and will need season-ending surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

To date, the Redskins have guaranteed Alex Smith $55 million. When Joe Theismann had his career leg injury, he received $3M in career ending insurance ($7 million in today’s $). — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 18, 2018

Turns out the Arizona Cardinals are like really bad:

Here is the current top 10 NFL draft order using full SOS for tiebreakers 1. 49ers

2. Cardinals

3. Raiders

4. Jets

5. Giants

6. Bills

7. Buccaneers

8. Jaguars

9. Browns

10. Lions — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 19, 2018

The Denver Broncos kind of came out of nowhere:

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen doesn’t mince words after losing to Broncos: “I don’t think they played well at all. … They suck.” https://t.co/t7SFBv1bLM pic.twitter.com/JpvuPfrWUN — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 19, 2018

I’ve been saying it for weeks. But it’s officially official. The New Orleans Saints are going to the Super Bowl:

Drew Brees and the Saints are making the defending Super bowl champs look like a Pop Warner football team. (: @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/Tk2kUvxDZC — theScore (@theScore) November 19, 2018

Ugh… The Eagles 41 point loss is the WORST EVER by a Defending Super Bowl Champ @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/meO9LCeF8C — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 19, 2018

“[Being] winners of the Super Bowl last year doesn’t win you a goddamn game.” Malcolm Jenkins postgame. pic.twitter.com/qCVGaI8CxR — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 19, 2018

Tonight’s 41-point win marks the highest-ever margin of victory over a defending Super Bowl champion! pic.twitter.com/OgRTWx3JnY — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 19, 2018

The Chicago Bears are looking like contenders:

Shower thought of the day. I’ve reversed the logic on the Bears haven’t played anyone haters Bears 3 Losses GB- Mack no camp/conditioning MIA – Mack injured ankle NE- Mack plays on very injured ankle Bears are undefeated with a healthy/in shape Khalil Mack. Spot the lie — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 19, 2018

$26 million: What the Vikings are paying Kirk Cousins, all in, this season, including salary + bonuses. $29 million: What the Bears are paying for the first four years of Mitch Trubisky. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 19, 2018

The Bears staff really plays to every Trubisky strength. That’s NFL coaching at its best in 2018. Always moving. So smart and fun to watch. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 19, 2018

The #Bears have a legitimate shot at a division title, coach of the year, executive of the year, defensive player of the year, and a handful of Pro Bowlers. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) November 19, 2018

And somehow, the Cleveland Browns managed to dominate an entire news cycle during their bye:

Browns interested in interviewing Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job, source tells ESPN.https://t.co/cgxCUgbF8j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

Condoleezza Rice statement on Browns report pic.twitter.com/NTDVwdzjGu — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 18, 2018

Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/aQExOzX0ge — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2018

Is Rumsfeld as defensive coordinator part of the package? https://t.co/8zFk2Hzjy8 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 18, 2018

Tonight marks one of the most highly anticipated games of the regular NFL season. The 9-1 Los Angeles Rams meet the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. at the Coliseum in L.A.

It’s a good night to be a football fan.

