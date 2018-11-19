Save Up to $800 On These Smart LED TVs

It’s the most wonderful time of the year with your family around! There is nothing better than sitting on the couches and watching shows or movies with your lovely people. Sony is offering a huge sale on their Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in 5 different sizes, which are 49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch. You can save lots of money ranges from $200 to $800.

Sony XBR49X900F 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model) on sale for $898 to $4,498

These DolbyHDR TVs not only offer stunning 4K HDR color and contrast but also can be controlled by Amazon Alexa & Google Home to change channels and more. You can ask these TVs to do things like play videos from Netflix. If you love sports, these TVs are designed for you because they have excellent motion handling. The X-motion can control blurriness and maintain smooth, bright and clear images. These TVs feature 4 HDMI, 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0 and 1 composite port for a variety of input or output options. You can easily switch between your favorite devices, gaming consoles and more. They also include built-in Wi-Fi.

Want to have more fun with your family? I suggest you look these smart LED TVs up!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.