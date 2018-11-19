The Powerful, Popular JBL Charge 3 Is 40 Percent Off

In March, the Daily Dealer told you about the JBL Charge 3, which was at that time available at the low deal price of $120. Here is what we wrote:

Take it out by the pool or toss it in your beach bag! It’s the Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker by JBL. Durable and waterproof, you’ll have crystal clear sound from your music source or phone calls. There’s a built-in USB port so you can charge your phone or device with the Charge 3’s powerful 6000mAh that can provide up to 20 hours of playtime. Bluetooth technology allows the Charge 3 to be linked wirelessly with other JBL Connect speakers to amplify the sound.

The JBL Charge 3 is as powerful as ever. And as popular: 77 percent of the 2,000+ customer reviewers gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. We’ve been tracking this all year and are excited to tell you about the Black Friday Deals Week price. Right now, it is available for a mere $90:

JBL Charge 3 JBLCHARGE3BLKAM Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $89.95

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.