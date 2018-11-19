Texas Football Coach’s Wife Trolls Disgraced Former OSU Assistant With Amazing Shirt

Texas football coach Tom Herman’s wife Michelle broke out an awesome shirt over the weekend.

Herman has been in the news a bit after disgraced former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith publicly accused him of adultery and made it clear he intended to ruin the Longhorns coach’s life.

In a screenshot shared by Smith on Twitter, Herman replied “Ok, Cool. Hook Em” to a lengthy rant from the former OSU wide receivers coach.

Remember when you were with an a Asian massuese? Because I dooooooooo…. @CoachTomHerman – you’re the biggest snitch alive… and also the biggest hypocrite alive. Anyone wanna know all that I know about Tommy Boy? Contact me. Lmao pic.twitter.com/L9x4bJ19ii — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

His wife must have found that pretty entertaining because she wore a shirt with the reply on it Saturday.

Tom Herman’s wife @belletjh wore a shirt tonight with the response her husband wrote back to Zack Smith’s text (via @SouthernbeLLSU, @AnwarRichardson) pic.twitter.com/mpOYK9s7dm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 18, 2018

Say whatever you want about this entire situation, but it takes somebody with a great sense of humor to wear a shirt with a quote from an exchange about ruining her husband’s life. That’s the definition of a power move. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

You think she has one moment of time for Zach Smith and his crazy antics? Absolutely not. She’s too busy watching Texas win games and wearing shirts mocking the dude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Nov 15, 2018 at 6:13pm PST

Absolutely incredible all the way around. There’s no need to get into the mud with a guy like Smith when you can just have your wife pull off stunts like this one. I love it. Hook em!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter