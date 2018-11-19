Tool Up This Black Friday Deals Week

Jack Kocsis | Director of Commerce

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — probably a dozen or so more times over the next month. Power tools make for great Christmas gifts for the old man.

Today only, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, three DeWalt power tools are “up to 35 percent off“:

This #1 bestselling masonry saw is 30 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

This #1 bestselling masonry saw is 35 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

DEWALT DWC860W 4-3/8-Inch Wet/Dry Masonry Saw on sale for $95

This drywall screwdriver is 30 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

This drywall screwdriver is 35 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

DEWALT DW272 6.3 Amp Drywall Screwdriver on sale for $69

Photo via Amazon

This plate joiner is 35 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

DEWALT DW682K 6.5 Amp Plate Joiner on sale for $118

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Photo via Amazon

Photo via Amazon

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.
Tags : tools
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller