Here Are The Best Gambling Picks For Week 13 Of College Football

The final weekend of the college football regular season will soon be upon us, and that means it’s time for some gambling picks.

As I’ve already made clear, we’re in full crisis mode. We’re currently at 29-30-1. Not ideal by any metric or measurement. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

The good news is that we’re going 5-0 this weekend. Let’s dive right in!

1) Texas (-14.5) vs. Kansas:

This one is going to get ugly, and it’s going to get ugly very fast. The Jayhawks might have hired Les Miles for next season, but that’s not going to do them any good right now. Take the Longhorns with confidence in this one.

2) Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (+1.5):

I truly believe the Mountaineers are going to end the Big 12’s playoff hopes when they upset the Sooners at home Saturday. So, take the points and I’d also just take them on the money line.

3) Michigan (-4) vs. Ohio State:

I must be insane, right? No, I’m not. Michigan has played the best football in the Big Ten this season and OSU is lucky not to have a couple more losses. I think the Wolverines win this one with ease.

4) Alabama vs. Auburn (+24):

Auburn might not be great this season, but I find it hard to believe Alabama is winning the Iron Bowl by more than three touchdowns and a field goal tacked on for good measure. I’m on the Tigers in this one.

5) Texas A&M vs. LSU (+2.5):

I’m a little surprised to see the Tigers as the underdogs here. A&M is a solid team, but LSU is really damn good. I don’t envision a situation where they don’t win this game. I love my Aggies fans, but I’m taking LSU in this one.

