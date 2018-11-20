Boxing Star Gives Alabama’s Football Team A Pep Talk That’ll Have You Ready To Run Through A Wall

Boxing star Deontay Wilder paid Alabama’s football team a visit, and it was awesome.

CBS Sports posted a video Tuesday of Wilder giving the team an incredible speech. In fact, him talking about knocking people out will have you ready to run through a wall.

I hate Alabama football, and even I can admit this is a pretty cool moment. Give the short video a watch below.

“I knock ‘em out, so do you.”

Deontay Wilder and Alabama know a thing or two about winning. pic.twitter.com/V4cXsmJNiQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2018

This is almost not fair. Alabama already has the best team in America, and now they’re getting motivational speeches from Wilder that could whip up anybody into a frenzy. How is this fair?

I’m not likely to bet the Crimson Tide’s game against Auburn this weekend, but if I were, I’d bet on Alabama by about a billion after that speech. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

Also, you have to love Saban’s reaction. He was all in and hanging onto every word coming out of Wilder’s mouth. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him that attentive to something not related to football before.

Finally, we all know Luttrell’s speech to Alabama a few years back will never be topped. That is the GOAT of speeches for college athletes.

Pray for Auburn. They don’t have a chance.