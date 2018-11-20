HBO’s Greatest Show Gets Some Good News Following Tragic California Fires

The location of the sets for HBO’s hit show “Westworld” will be rebuilt following its destruction from the fires that have ravaged California.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

Standing amid the charred foundations and burned-out movie sets of Paramount Ranch, officials from the National Park Service on Friday said that they plan to rebuild and reopen the site that holds decades of movie history and still hosts a steady stream of Hollywood productions within the next two years. … HBO did not immediately answer questions about whether the fire would affect the upcoming season 3 of Westworld, or whether production was planned for the ranch at all. The network previously expressed concern for “all those affected by these horrible fires.”

Two years is a hell of a lot of time to wait. The Hollywood Reporter also noted the church from the hit show is only one of two structures left standing. The only church I ever remember being in the show was featured in the famous Man in Black reveal scene.

Seeing as how the sets were burned to the ground, it really makes me wonder just how long we’re going to have to wait for the third season. Obviously taking care of people and making sure they’re safe is a hell of a lot more important than a show, but it’s still not great knowing it’ll probably be a couple years.

However, it has been pointed out to me that the vast majority if not all of season three might take place outside of the park. There might not even be a need for western sets. If that’s truly the case, then the delay might not be as long. (RELATED: HBO Hands Out Massive Raises To Stars Of One Of Its Biggest Hits. Here’s How Much They’ll Make)

I just wouldn’t bet on that being the situation, judging from HBO’s hesitation in handing over information.

If I was a gambling man, I would bet on not seeing a single new episode before 2020. I hope I’m wrong, but I doubt it.

