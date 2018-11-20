Ivanka and Tiffany Turn Heads In Gorgeous Coats Leaving WH For Thanksgiving With Family
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka and Tiffany Trump turned heads Tuesday in gorgeous coats when they stepped out of the White House to leave for Thanksgiving festivities with family.
Tiffany Trump, right, and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump walk to board Marine One to depart for travel to Mar-a-Lago with U.S. President Donald Trump from the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Ivanka Trump (R) and Tiffany Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2018. – The Trumps are traveling to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the Thanksgiving Holiday (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump’s daughters Tiffany Trump, and Ivanka Trump (R) make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland for Palm Beach, Florida, on November 20, 2018. – Trump will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Tiffany opted for a more colorful look, wearing a great long-sleeved pale button-up pink coat. She topped the whole outfit off with loose hair, a lace skirt, pink tights and metallic gold high heels.
Earlier in the day, Ivanka joined President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and her family in the Rose Garden at the White House for the annual Turkey Pardon Ceremony.
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives with her children Theodore, Arabella and Joseph Kushner prior to the 71st presentation and pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
During the event, the president declared the turkey named “Peas” as the lucky winner and granted the bird a presidential pardon. A short time later, Trump also announced the turkey’s pal named “Carrots” would join his friend at “Gobbler’s Rest,” an educational facility at Virginia Tech University, per a White House pool report.
US President Donald Trump pardons the turkey “Peas” during the annual ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2018 as US First Lady Melania Trump looks on. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)