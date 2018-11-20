Gunman Fatally Shoots Woman In Catholic Supply Store

Police started searching Monday for a gunman who reportedly sexually assaulted at least one woman and killed another in a Catholic supply store in Missouri.

Authorities said the gunman, described as a white male between 40 and 50 years old with a heavy build and a height of 5-foot-7, entered the Catholic Supply of St. Louis, sexually assaulted a woman and fatally shot another woman in the head at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday. Police were still searching for the man as Tuesday morning and said that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. (RELATED: Witness: ’50 Or 60′ At Thousand Oaks Bar Shooting Also Survived Las Vegas Massacre)

Police spokesman Shaun McGuire said that the victim who died did not know the shooter and that it remains unclear whether the store’s religious nature was a factor in why the gunman targeted it.

“Obviously, that adds to the intensity of our search,” McGuire said concerning the fact that the victims did not know the shooter, according to The Associated Press.

Here’s the latest information we have in reference to the shooting at the Catholic Supply store on Manchester Road this afternoon. Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately. The suspect remains at large and considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/1H0JezncIA — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 19, 2018

Updated suspect description: White male, 5’7” to 5’9”, 40 to 50 YO. Was wearing navy blue Carhartt style work jacket, a plaid red, white, & black shirt, glasses, brown belt w/ a red & blue square on the buckle, & paperboy style hat.

See examples. Call 636-529-8210 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/5seRMq3ifJ — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 20, 2018

Catholic Supply closed all three of its locations Tuesday to allow for employees to be with their families and also encouraged others to join them in praying for the victims and their families.

“We are shocked and saddened by the events that occurred at our West County location Monday afternoon,” Catholic Supply said, according to St. Louis Review. “This was a senseless tragedy. Please join us as we pray for the victims and their families. We appreciate your patience, grace and prayers during this difficult time. Thank you for your continued support.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.