Never Run Out Of Battery Again While Camping

How do you ensure that your smartphone has enough battery during long camping trips? The answer lies in the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery. This simple device allows you to indefinitely stay connected while off the grid as long as you have sun exposure. It’s the perfect solution for any serious backpacker to keep their electronics charged.

SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery on sale for $46.99

Not only does the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery convert solar into electrical energy, but it also can store a massive amount of energy. 26,800mAh is a staggering amount of energy to store in any battery pack. In fact, most portable batteries on the market are normally half the size, if even that! This means that one full charge will be able to replenish your smartphone’s battery life many times over. With three high-speed ports for Type-C, USB-C, and QC 3.0 devices, you’ll be able to charge up to three devices simultaneously. There’s honestly no reason that you or your party will run out of battery with this device.

Plus, the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery is built to withstand all weather conditions. It’s rain-resistant and shock-proof, and dirt-proof! Make sure to get your very own SolarJuice before your next camping trip. At 53% off, the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery will only cost you $46.99.

