Celebrate Nikki Bella’s Birthday With Her Best Photos

Today, November 21, is Nikki Bella’s birthday.

The model, pro wrestler, and actress turns 35 years old today and is one of the most prominent women in the wrestling and social media world to date.

Real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, Nikki Bella was born and raised on a farm near Scottsdale, Ariz. She played competitive soccer in both high school and college but cut her athletic career short to move to Los Angeles and try her hand at modeling and entertaining.

Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella, were soon discovered together. They were hired to be the World Cup Twins for Budweiser in 2008.

Nikki Bella is best known for her star spot on E!’s hit reality series, “Total Divas,” where her dramatic relationship with WWE star and former Marine John Cena was chronicled. (RELATED: John Cena’s Collaboration With This Huge Vodka Company Left Us With A Lot Of Questions)

The star wrestler recently called off her wedding with Cena but doesn’t seem to be losing sleep over it. Check out some of her best photos below: