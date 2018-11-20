UFC Star Pulls Out Of Fight, Files Restraining Order Against Husband After Alleged Brutal Attack

Rachael Ostovich won’t be fighting anytime soon, and her husband is legally barred from being near her after she was hospitalized following an alleged brutal attack.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the UFC star had pulled out of the highly-anticipated bout against Paige VanZant set for Jan. 19. They also reported a restraining order had been granted against her husband and fellow fighter Arnold Berdon, lasting until May 18, 2019. There is currently an ongoing criminal investigation.

Berdon, who is 7-2 in his career, has denied that he allegedly beat his wife, and claims he only was defending himself after being attacked first. (RELATED: UFC Star Hospitalized After Alleged Brutal Domestic Violence Beating)

This is just a disaster of a situation all the way around. Horrible on all fronts. Obviously, we care about her health more than anything. Her face was apparently smashed in pretty badly, and that’s the type of thing that could end a career.

As for VanZant, I’d have to think Dana White will find a replacement for her to fight Jan. 19 to usher in the new era of the UFC on ESPN. I know plenty of fans that won’t be too pleased if this VanZant fight doesn’t happen.

Her return to the octagon has been incredibly hyped, and now is facing a real crisis.

Hopefully, Ostovich recovers and can return to fighting. As for her husband, the justice system will have to ultimately get to the bottom of what happened.