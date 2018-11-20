The Latest ‘SEAL Team’ Episode Looks Incredible. Check Out The Preview Here

The hit CBS show “SEAL Team” will be in Mexico for its third straight episode, and it looks like it’ll be outstanding.

For those who have been following along, the badasses on Bravo team are doing a little cartel hunting south of the border.

Judging from the preview for “Parallax” Wednesday night, we’re going to get a wild conclusion to their trip to Mexico. Give it a watch below. I think it’ll make fans pretty amped. (RELATED: The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode Is About Hunting Mexican Cartel Leaders. The Preview Is Awesome)

As I’ve said many times before, “SEAL Team” really is one of the best shows on TV right now. It’s got the perfect blend of action, intensity, drama, suspense and it does an outstanding job of shining a light on the private and personal lives of military members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Nov 7, 2018 at 10:39pm PST

I would really encourage everybody to be tuning in. There are very few shows out there that I’d go to that length for. “SEAL Team” is without a doubt one of them.

I can’t wait to find out how things shake out Wednesday night. Something tells me there will be a lot of bullets flying.

