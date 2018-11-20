Dem Congressman Facing Backlash At Home For Leading Charge Against Pelosi Speakership

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts is facing backlash from his district for his vocal role among a cohort of House Democrats who oppose House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi serving as speaker.

Moulton is one of 16 House Democrats who signed a letter opposing Pelosi’s campaign, citing the need for a new direction for their party.

“Our majority came on the backs of candidates who said that they would support new leadership because voters in hard-won districts, and across the country, want to see real change in Washington,” the letter reads.

“We promised to change the status quo, and we intend to deliver on that promise,” the House Democrats wrote.

Moulton, who has been one of the leaders in this charge against a Pelosi speakership, faced backlash during a Monday night town hall meeting in his district from his constituents, who seemingly are open to a Speaker Pelosi.

Several citizens at the town hall shouted “no” and interrupted Moulton when he made reference to the majority of Democrats wanting a change in leadership, according to Politico. (RELATED: Group Of House Democrats ‘Confident’ They Can Block Pelosi Speakership)

WBZ at 11p — Congressman Seth Moulton holds Town Hall in Amesbury and his constituents want to talk to him about his battle with Nancy Pelosi. Rep Moulton, “The majority of Americans want this change. The majority of Democrats want this change”. Audience, “No!!”. pic.twitter.com/63b638P4T5 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) November 20, 2018

Many came to the town hall with signs that read “I stand with Nancy” and pleaded with Moulton to lessen his pushback against Pelosi.

The congressman thanked everyone for attending and offering their ideas, saying that’s what democracy was built for.

Thank you to everyone who showed up to our town hall last night. It’s important for me to hear your feedback and engage with your questions. This is what democracy was built for. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) November 20, 2018

Moulton and his fellow House Democrat, Filemon Vela of Texas, told CNN on Nov. 13 that they are “100 percent” confident they have the support to defeat Pelosi, despite Pelosi saying earlier in November she was “100 percent” confident she’d be the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Moulton said at his town hall Monday that there isn’t a concrete alternative to Pelosi just yet because he feels it’s better to see if he and those who oppose Pelosi have enough votes to block her before coming forward with another option.

This guy, a union organizer, talks about widespread union support for Pelosi, and tells ⁦@sethmoulton⁩:

“I’d really like to see you back off this.” Crowd applauds. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/5D88CVBSG4 — Adam Reilly (@reillyadam) November 20, 2018

Pelosi responded to Moulton’s comments in the CNN interview, telling reporters Thursday: “I’m a busy person, but I will be the speaker of the House no matter what he said.”

Pelosi needs 218 votes to be elected speaker of the House in January, according to CNN. Given that House Democrats currently hold 233 seats, Pelosi can only afford to lose 15 votes.

