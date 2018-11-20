Taylor Swift Signs A Major Record Label Deal. There’s A Ton Of Money On The Horizon

Taylor Swift has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry by signing with Universal Music Group Monday.

Swift confirmed word of the deal on Instagram with a post of herself together with UMG CEO Lucian Grainge and Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman, and noted how the deal will allow her to own all of her music.

Specifics of the deal haven’t been made public, but Grainge released the following statement, according to Forbes:

Few artists in history approach Taylor Swift’s combination of massive global hits and creative brilliance. She is so multi-talented, she can achieve anything. I have such enormous respect for Taylor, in particular for her use of her hard-earned influence to promote positive change. Because of her commitment to her fellow artists, not only did she want to partner with a company that understood her creative vision and had the resources and expertise to execute globally on her behalf, she also sought a partner whose approach to artists was aligned with hers. With these shared beliefs, there is so much we can accomplish together, and all of us at UMG are enormously proud to be embarking on the next chapter of her career alongside her.

Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of buckets of cash raining down. Swift is keeping the ownership of her music, which will keep her in the green for decades to come, even if she never releases another album. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Wins Major Awards. Her Haters And Critics Won’t Like It)

She’s arguably the biggest name in all of music, and now she has arguably the most powerful label in the world behind her. That’s a combination that will simply print money.

Say whatever you want about Swift or her music, but you’re an idiot if you don’t think she moves the needle. Plus, this is a pro-Swift publication. I think I’ve been very clear about that. Real always recognizes real, and she still has yet to deny that I inspired part of her latest album. I guess some questions just don’t have answers.

In all seriousness, Swift is going to start printing out even more money now, and her global brand will only increase with this move. There’s going to be plenty of new music, plenty of money to be made and we all know her fans will consume any content she produces.

P.S. “Wildest Dreams” is and always will be an absolute banger.

