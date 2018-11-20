‘Thanks But No Thanks-Giving’: University Of Oregon Student Groups Focus On ‘Decolonizing’ The Holiday

During a holiday typically reserved for turkey, family and traditions, students at the University of Oregon are reminding everyone that Thanksgiving is a celebration of “ongoing genocide” by hosting an event that promotes decolonization.

“Thanks But No Thanks-giving: Decolonizing an American Holiday” will be hosted by the Native American Law Students Association, the Native American Student Union and the Duck Nest Wellness Center at the university, according to the event’s Facebook page and its official description.

“The main messages are that of gratitude, food, and family; however, Thanksgiving is, foundationally speaking, a celebration of the ongoing genocide against native peoples and cultures across the globe,” the event description reads.

The target audience includes faculty members, graduate students, first-year students and those living in various residence halls. A number of departments at the university are involved with the Thanksgiving alternative, like the Office of the Dean of Students, Division of Student Services and Enrollment Management, the University Counseling Center, Multicultural Education Student Engagement and Success and the Museum of Natural and Cultural History, according to OU’s description. (RELATED: College Library Prepares For Thanksgiving By Sharing Guideline On ‘Decolonizing’ The Holiday)

“This workshop is part of a rotating topic workshop series that are scheduled for 50 minutes each week,” UO Counseling Center posted on Facebook. “We recognize more time would be ideal — we’re hoping this plants the seed for further discussion.”

OU did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

