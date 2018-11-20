Trump Calls Out ‘So-Called Comedian’ Michelle Wolf, Says He Might Go To White House Correspondents’ Dinner This Year

President Donald Trump called out both the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the dinner’s most recent host, comedian Michelle Wolf in a tweet late Tuesday night.

The president tweeted, “So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Monday that they will break tradition this year and will not have a comedian at their annual dinner. Instead, the speaker will be historian and author Ron Chernow. He wrote a 2004 biography on Alexander Hamilton that became the basis of a hit Broadway musical. He also won a Pulitzer Prize.

Following the announcement, Wolf, last year’s host, tweeted, “The @whca are cowards. The media is complicit. And I couldn’t be prouder.” (RELATED: Comedian Michelle Wolf Doubles Down On WHCD Jokes About Sarah Huckabee Sanders)

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful,” Wolf said of Sanders during her set last year. “She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

