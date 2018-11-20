Trump Praises Troops At The Southern Border: ‘They Are Proud To Be Defending Our Nation’

President Donald Trump complimented the troops that were deployed to the southern border while also defending his decision to send them there after being asked by a reporter about those soldiers not having the chance to spend Thanksgiving with their families Tuesday afternoon.

Trump was speaking to reporters prior to his departure with Melania and Barron Trump to Florida where they plan to spend their Thanksgiving.

A reporter brought up the soldiers that were deployed to the southern border and how they will not be able to spend Thanksgiving with their families. (RELATED: Admin Blasts ‘Absurd’ Ruling For Blocking Trump’s Asylum Process)

“Don’t worry about the Thanksgiving. These are tough people, they know what they are doing, and they’re great and they’ve done a great job. You are so worried about the Thanksgiving holiday for them. They are so proud to be representing our country on the border, where if you look at what’s happening, Mexico, the people from Tijuana are saying, Wow, these are tough people, they are fighting us, they are in fist fights all over the place,” Trump stated.

“As far as the troops, they are proud to be on the border, they are proud to be defending our nation. And we are not letting people in. It is called catch and detain. It’s not called catch and release, like it has been for many years. For many years they called it catch and release. They don’t call it that anymore,” the president continued. “Our soldiers are doing incredible job. And if you look at the walls they are building and if you look at all the barricades that they are putting up, they’ve done a great job.”

