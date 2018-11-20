Duke Freshman Phenom Zion Williamson Throws Down A Windmill Dunk In A Game

Duke basketball star Zion Williamson put together another highlight reel in a Monday night game against San Diego State.

The freshman phenom actually managed to pull off a windmill dunk in the blowout victory, which is incredibly rare.

I can’t stress that enough. A player windmilling in practice is one thing. Doing it an actual game is something entirely different. Yet, Williamson appeared to have no problem at all.

On Today’s Episode of “Zion vs. The Rim” … pic.twitter.com/SH33AmiEeK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2018

This young man is just so much fun to watch play. Everything he does is spectacular. Every time he touches the ball, I think we all sit back, prepared to watch him blow us away. He has more athleticism than the vast majority of the NBA, and he’s a freshman in college. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

He is going to have every opportunity to play at the next level, and he’s probably going to dominate there, too.

I might hate Duke more than just about anybody else out there, but there’s no point in pretending Williamson isn’t a complete stud. He is a nonstop human highlight reel, and I’m here for every second of it.

