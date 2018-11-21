Former Disney Star Avoids Jail Time After Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

Former Disney star David Henrie has struck a plea deal and will avoid jail time after he was arrested for bringing a loaded firearm to LAX.

The court clerk told TMZ Wednesday, the 29-year-old actor pleaded no contest to possessing a weapon in a sterile area of an airport and in return he would not spend any time behind bars.

In September, the “Wizards Of Waverly Place” star racked up three gun-related charges after he got caught at the Los Angeles hub carrying a loaded weapon. Part of the deal was that two of the charges would be dropped — carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. (RELATED: Former Disney Star Charged After Taking Loaded Firearm To Airport)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

In exchange for the plea deal, Henrie was sentenced to two years probation and must do 20 days of community labor. He could have received up to a year in jail for the charges. He also must pay some fines and enroll in a gun safety course.

As previously reported, Henrie issued a statement on his social media accounts following the arrest at LAX after TSA agents allegedly found a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol on him as he went through security at the airport.

“I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport,” the former Disney star wrote. “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened.”