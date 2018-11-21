Former Disney Star Avoids Jail Time After Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
Former Disney star David Henrie has struck a plea deal and will avoid jail time after he was arrested for bringing a loaded firearm to LAX.
The court clerk told TMZ Wednesday, the 29-year-old actor pleaded no contest to possessing a weapon in a sterile area of an airport and in return he would not spend any time behind bars.
In September, the “Wizards Of Waverly Place” star racked up three gun-related charges after he got caught at the Los Angeles hub carrying a loaded weapon. Part of the deal was that two of the charges would be dropped — carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. (RELATED: Former Disney Star Charged After Taking Loaded Firearm To Airport)
In exchange for the plea deal, Henrie was sentenced to two years probation and must do 20 days of community labor. He could have received up to a year in jail for the charges. He also must pay some fines and enroll in a gun safety course.
As previously reported, Henrie issued a statement on his social media accounts following the arrest at LAX after TSA agents allegedly found a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol on him as he went through security at the airport.
“I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport,” the former Disney star wrote. “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened.”