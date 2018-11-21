Trump Dings ‘Fake News Media’ For Blaming Traffic Congestion And Low Gas Prices On Him

President Donald Trump mocked the media Wednesday night for blaming his policies for low gas prices that some reports suggest are leading to heavy traffic congestion this holiday season.

“You just can’t win with the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote in a tweet ahead of Thanksgiving Day. “A big story today is that because I have pushed so hard and gotten Gasoline Prices so low, more people are driving and I have caused traffic jams throughout our Great Nation. Sorry everyone!”

You just can’t win with the Fake News Media. A big story today is that because I have pushed so hard and gotten Gasoline Prices so low, more people are driving and I have caused traffic jams throughout our Great Nation. Sorry everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018



This is not the first time Wednesday the president has taken credit for helping Americans hit the road this season.

He thanked Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries for helping him reduce oil prices. (RELATED: Trump Touts ‘Oil Prices Getting Lower’ As Millions Hit The Road For Thanksgiving)

“Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower!”

Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed in September to boost oil output after the president pressured them into opening the spigots. He blamed OPEC for keeping oil prices high and called on it to reduce prices ahead of the election.

More than 49 million Americans are driving to their Thanksgiving celebrations this year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The national average price of gasoline is $2.61, which is about 8 cents higher than 2017’s average for this time.

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.