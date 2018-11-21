Celebrate Hailey Baldwin’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos

Today, November 22, is Hailey Baldwin’s birthday.

The supermodel and wife of Justin Bieber turns 22 years old today.

Born and raised in the Tucson, AZ area, Baldwin is no stranger to show business. Her father, Stephen Baldwin, is the youngest of the famous Baldwin brothers and one of the star actors in “Bio-Dome,” among other cult films.

And although she comes from a famous family, Baldwin has managed to make a breakout name all for herself. She’s graced various fashion magazines like Self, Vogue, Teen Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, and Elle. And with over 15.8 million followers on Instagram, she’s one of the most popular young models in the game.

Baldwin also married pop sensation Justin Bieber this fall, and formally changed her Instagram handle to Hailey Bieber. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Appears To Have Married A Supermodel In Secret)

But although she’s married and presumably much busier now, she hasn’t taken a day off of her Instagram game. Check out some of her best posts below.