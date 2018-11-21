Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Plan To Donate $500,000 Or More To Help California Wildfire Victims

Your first name

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have decided to do something good for society.

The Hollywood power couple is reportedly planning to donate upward of $500,000 to benefit the victims of the recent California wildfire.

Nothing has been set in stone yet, but TMZ is reporting that Kim Kardashian is planning a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, where she will reveal that she and her husband are donating the massive sum of cash. (RELATED: Pink’s Husband Sends Epic Warning To Wildfire Looters: You Will Be Shot On Site)

“Our sources say Kim revealed she and Kanye had a serious discussion on how they could ease the burden on those tasked with battling the inferno, and Kanye put an immediate plan into action,” TMZ reports, per their insiders.

“During Wednesday’s episode of ‘Ellen’ … Kim will present a $200,000 check to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund and a $200,000 check to the California Fire Foundation,” the report continues.

The reality star is also reportedly planning to give a firefighter and his wife a check worth $100,000.

Finally, some good news.

