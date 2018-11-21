Michael Avenatti Reportedly Called His Ex An ‘Ungrateful Bitch’ During Alleged Domestic Violent Incident

More details have emerged in the alleged domestic abuse incident between lawyer-turned-potential presidential candidate Michael Avenatti and a former girlfriend.

Mareli Miniutti, 24, an actress who most recently appeared in “Ocean’s Eight,” detailed an alleged altercation in court documents that led to Avenatti getting arrested on felony domestic abuse and released on $50,000 bail last Wednesday.

Court documents show that Avenatti allegedly called Miniutti an “ungrateful bitch,” according to The Daily Beast.

He also allegedly told her not to “disrespect” him and the situation became violent. Avenatti allegedly pulled her out of bed by her wrist and then confiscated her phone while she was trying to call for help. He also allegedly dragged her across the apartment and pulled her back into the apartment when she tried going to a neighbor for help, the Washington Examiner reported.

After The Blast initially broke the story of Miniutti’s restraining order on Monday, Avenatti tweeted, “I look forward to a full clearing of my name and disclosure of all of the facts. I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated.”

This was also not the first time Miniutti accused Avenatti of perpetrating violence against her. She alleges that he drunkenly pushed her into a wall and threw shoes at her in February of 2018, The Daily Beast reported.

Avenatti has accused pro-Trump activist Jacob Wohl of being responsible for the arrest, but was not specific in how he was allegedly involved. (RELATED: Stormy Daniels: I Will Fire Avenatti If Allegations True)

“First Mueller and now me. When we are fully exonerated I am coming for you Jacob Wohl aka Surefire,” Avenatti tweeted.

Despite the arrest, he is reportedly still considering running for the Democratic nomination for 2020 to challenge President Donald Trump.

