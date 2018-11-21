New Photos Of Trump’s Hardening Border Enforcement In Wake Of The Migrant Caravan

New photos of Trump’s border hardening with Mexico have been released.

President Donald Trump, who made the migrant caravan a critical part of his 2018 midterms message for the GOP, has hardened the southern border with armed soldiers and razor wire in anticipation for the thousands-strong migrant caravan arrival from Central America.

The approximately six-thousand-person caravan has begun to encamp in Tijuana, Mexico, waiting to enter the United States, legally or illegally. The caravan reached the American border speedily with the assistance of charter buses and are now camped in Tijuana with no place to go as they apply for asylum at the American ports of entry.

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen toured the border area Wednesday morning. The Borderfield State Park along the United States-Mexico Border fence in San Ysidro, California has been wrapped in razor wire to prevent climbing and entering illegally.

Border Patrol agents ride horses along the park and armed soldiers patrol other areas of the porous southern border.

A U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s order to deny migrants the possibility of asylum if they cross into the United States illegally. (RELATED: Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation)

The president tweeted earlier in the week a photo of the new razor wire on the fence, saying, “This is what it really looks like — no climbers anymore under our administration!”

The Fake News is showing old footage of people climbing over our Ocean Area Fence. This is what it really looks like – no climbers anymore under our Administration! pic.twitter.com/CD4ltRePML — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2018

Here are the most recent photos: