QB’s Jersey From Epic Monday Night NFL Game Is Being Auctioned Off To Help California Fire Victims

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey from the “Monday Night Football” game against the Rams is being auctioned off for charity.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the jersey from the electric game and win for Los Angeles is being sold in order to help raise funds for the victims of the California wildfires. As of Tuesday night, the bidding was nearly $13,000. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 11 Of The NFL Season)

The NFL has put @PatrickMahomes5 jersey from last night’s game up for auction. Bidding has already reached $12,800. 100% of proceeds go to California Wildfire causes. pic.twitter.com/QxhOagNx8X — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 20, 2018

This is an awesome gesture from the NFL, the Chiefs and Mahomes. That was one of the coolest NFL games played in recent memory, and you can bet the bidding will only continue to go up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes (@patrickmahomes5) on Nov 14, 2018 at 2:21pm PST

The wildfires in California have caused an unbelievable level of carnage and destruction. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and scores of people have been left dead.

Obviously, one jersey being auctioned off isn’t going to fix much at all, but it’s still a great gesture. It also shows the NFL is in this fight with everybody else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes (@patrickmahomes5) on Nov 17, 2018 at 6:49am PST

Major props to the league for reminding us that they can sometimes actually do things that are positive. That’s not something you see every day.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter