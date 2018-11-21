Nobody Loves Barack Obama Like Barack Obama Loves Barack Obama

Today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast examines how the media is treating President Donald Trump on how to deal with Saudi Arabia in regards to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and how they treated (and still treat) former President Barack Obama. Needless to say, there is a significant difference.

To hear liberals and journalists tell it, President Trump needs to take serious action against Saudi Arabia, no matter how damaging to the country the action may be. Trump has refused, preferring the economic benefits over the political points. Is he right? Or is the media? We have the answer.

President Obama, on the other hand, spent time in Chicago talking about how much smarter than everyone he’s ever worked with he is (seriously) and how the country is horrible and racist with “mommy issues” because we haven’t adopted a “green energy” agenda. The audio is unbelievable, you have to hear it.

All that a much, much more on today's show.

