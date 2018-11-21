This HUGELY Popular Axe Is 45 Percent Off

Over the past few days, we’ve been combing the Internet for the best Black Friday Deals Week deals. Understandably, many of the best offers have been on home and kitchen products – those are the needs most on people’s minds this time of year after all.

But there are other great deals to be found as well (keep checking here for our running list). For example, this 36-inch axe is 45 percent off. This is an incredible deal, considering 87 percent of the 4,300+ customers rated it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars.

Fiskars x27 Super Splitting Axe 36 Inch, 378841-1002 on sale for $38.15

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

