President Trump Doubles Down On Criticism Of The 9th Circuit

President Donald Trump dismissed Chief Justice John Roberts’s defense of Obama-appointed judges Thursday and continued his barrage against the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for what he sees as endangering the country.

“Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete [and] total disaster,” Trump tweeted. “It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, [and] is used to get an almost guaranteed result.”

Trump’s comments come in response to Roberts’s defense of the 9th Circuit, saying “we do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” but rather “an independent judiciary.” Roberts’s remarks, while a rebuke of the president, were an attempt to defend the integrity of the courts, in line with his continuing devotion to protecting the judiciary. (RELATED: ‘That’s Not The Law’: Trump Rages At The 9th Circuit After Another Judge Blocks His Immigration Policies)

“Judges must not Legislate Security and Safety at the Border, or anywhere else,” Trump continued. “They know nothing about it and are making our Country unsafe. Our great Law Enforcement professionals MUST BE ALLOWED TO DO THEIR JOB! If not there will be only bedlam, chaos, injury and death. We want the Constitution as written!”

Trump also expressed outrage Tuesday following a decision from the 9th Circuit, blocking enforcement of the president’s new asylum rules. The 9th Circuit has been a barrier to Trump’s immigration agenda, which includes a ruling to uphold an injunction against the administration’s bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Later in the day, the president reiterated his sentiments.

“I have a lot of respect for [Roberts] — I like him and I respect him — but I think we have to use some common sense,” Trump said on Fox News. “This 9th Circuit, everybody knows it’s totally out of control and what they’re doing, what they’re saying, the opinions are very unfair to law enforcement, very unfair to our military, and they’re very unfair, most importantly, to the people of our country because I’m keeping them safe.”

