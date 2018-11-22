Protect Your Computer With Norton Security, Which Is 69 Percent Off

You can’t put a price on your kids’ safety. Unfortunately, 62 percent of kids worldwide have already had a negative online experience. It is incumbent upon you, as a parent, to protect them. That’s where Norton Security Premium comes in. This package “secures up to 10 PCs, Macs, iOS & Android devices, and includes parental controls to help your kids explore their online world safely, with 25GB of secure cloud PC storage.” It normally costs $90. But as part of Black Friday Deals Week you can get it today for just $28. What better gift to give your family than the wellbeing of your children?

Norton Security Premium, 10 devices on sale for $27.99

Your kids are worth it at $90. No question they are worth it at $28. This deal only lasts through the end of the day, though, so act fast.

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.