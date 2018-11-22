Save As Much As 68 Percent On Flash Drives And Other Storage Devices

Jack Kocsis | Director of Commerce

With all the talk about “storing information on the cloud,” you might not be adequately prepared to get data off your computer when you need it. Flash drives and other storage devices can still be hugely important in making sure information is not lost. This one-day-only deal on products by SanDisk and others can fulfill your storage needs. It includes over two dozen items, including flash drives, as well as storage cards for your phone and camera. The products are as much as 68 percent off, and there are three dozen included in the deal. I’ve listed a few below, and the entire offering can be found here.

Normally $250, this micro-SD adapter is 60 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Sandisk Ultra 400GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter – SDSQUAR-400G-GN6MA on sale for $79.99

Normally $60, this flash drive is 55 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual Drive USB Type-C (SDDDC2-128G-G46) on sale for $25.26

Normally $120, this flash drive is 63 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 128GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30C-128G-GN6NE) on sale for $43.17

Normally $700, this portable storage device is 50 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

WD 2TB My Passport SSD Portable Storage – USB 3.1 – Black-Gray – WDBKVX0020PSL-WESN on sale for $299.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

