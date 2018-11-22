Snag The Ultimate Travel Jacket At An Early Black Friday Discount

These BauBax Men’s Bomber Jackets have been flying off the shelves, but there are still some great deals to be had on certain combinations if you act quickly. Particularly if you travel frequently, you should take a look. The Baubax features an array of integrated features for on-the-go comfort and storage. It’s also made of 100% polyester for durability, yet looks classy enough for social gatherings as well. Get Black/Large, Black/Medium Blue/Large, or Charcoal/Large jackets right now for $69 down from the $149.99-$179.99 MSRP, plus you can currently use the 20% Off Black Friday Coupon: BFSAVE20!

The included eye mask and inflatable neck pillow make car rides and flights significantly more pleasant. And you can make use of the integrated gloves, microfiber cloth, and hood for all of your adventures. Pockets also abound on this jacket—store your earphones and tablet in tailor-made spaces, and your smartphone in a special water-resistant pouch. The BauBax also sports a neoprene lined drink pocket, portable charge pocket, blanket pocket, and double lined hand-warming pockets. As if that weren’t enough, the zipper doubles as a pen/stylus.

Catch these size/color combinations now before they run out for an extra 20% off when you use the Black Friday coupon: BFSAVE20!

