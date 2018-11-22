These OBD2 Scanners Are The #1 Bestselling Automotive Product

OBD stands for on-board diagnostic, and an OBD scanner can be used to figure out what is wrong with your car (saving you a trip to the mechanic in the process). Since the mid-90s, all OBD scanners are OBD2 scanners, meaning they can be put to use across all vehicles.

These OBD2 scanners are currently the #1 bestselling product in the entire “Automotive” category. Take a look:

What luck that the scanners are on sale today in a one-day-only deal:

NEXPEAK OBD2 Scanner NX501 Enhanced OBD II Auto Code Reader Car Diagnostic Scan Tool Vehicle Check Engine Light Analyzer on sale for $43.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.