When You Think Smartwatch, Think ‘Discount’

When you think “smartwatch,” what comes to mind? If you are a keen observer of tech news, probably cheating baseball teams, connectivity issues and how dumb they look.

But, for one day at least, you should think “discount.” Today, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, two smartwatches are on sale, including a #1 bestseller, which is over 40 percent off:

Ticwatch E most comfortable Smartwatch-Shadow,1.4 inch OLED Display, Android Wear 2.0,Compatible with iOS and Android, Google Assistant on sale for $90.99

TicWatch Pro Bluetooth Smart Watch, Layered Display, NFC Payment, Google Assistant, Wear OS by Google (Formerly Android Wear),Compatible with iPhone and Android (Black) on sale for $174.99

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.