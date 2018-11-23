A Standing Desk Riser Will Drastically Improve Your Productivity And Relieve Back Pain

Last year, I was fortunate enough to get a FlexiSpot rising desk. You can read my entire review of the desk here. In short, the desk has been an absolute game changer for my productivity at work. Although I can still sit down when I need to, the ability to stand helps me quickly snap out of any post-lunch funk. Furthermore, my FlexiSpot rising desk has made me the envy of the office. By getting a rising desk, I started a trend, as several of my coworkers are now using standing desks as well.

What am I getting at here? I’m telling you that if you want to increase your productivity at work and also ease any back pains, you NEED a FlexiSpot rising desk. And I’m also telling you this will get you positive attention at work (you even look like you are working harder when you are standing). Today, Black Friday 2018, FlexiSpot is having a deal of the day, featuring 8 of their standing desks and related products, such as these garage storage racks:

FLEXIMOUNTS 4×8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack Adjustable Ceiling Garage Rack Heavy Duty, 96″ Length x 48″ Width x (22”-40″ Ceiling Dropdown), Black (Two-Color Options) on sale for $125.99

But I digress. More germanely, here is the standing desk riser:

FlexiSpot M3B Standing Desk – 47″ wide platform Stand Up Desk Computer Riser with Quick Release Keyboard Tray (L-Size-Black) on sale for $209.99

And although I am partial to a standing desk, since I use one, I am so very intrigued by another FlexiSpot product that is on sale. It is their FlexiSpot Bike V9 Deskcise Pro. Part exercise bike, part standing desk, you can sit, stand or even cycle while you work. And the whisper-quiet pedaling will allow you to get your exercise in without disrupting those around you at work. This takes just a minute to set up and can be rolled into any environment you’d like. It should be no surprise that it was a CES 2018 Innovation Award Honoree for its sleek, classic and ergonomic design.

FlexiSpot Stand up Desk – 35 Height Adjustable Standing Desk Riser with Removable Keyboard Tray on sale for $279.99

Do you want a fully adjustable standing desk instead of just the riser? Those frames are on sale as well, in both silver and black. They offer smooth height adjustments with better stabilization and low noise. Interestingly, they also feature a sit/stand time reminder system that keeps you on your feet (literally!).

FlexiSpot 55″W Height Adjustable Standing Desk Frame with Smart Keypad Stand Up Desk Home Office Heavy Duty Steel Legs on sale for $286.99

Furthermore, if you will be standing for a long time at work, getting an anti-fatigue mat is a smart investment. This such mat lets you stand longer and more comfortably, with massage points and pressure mounds that wake up tired feet and promote blood circulation:

Flexispot Ergonomic PU Office Standing Desk Mat and Kitchen Not-Flat Anti-Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat 32.3 in x 20.5 in for Stand Up Desk with Massage Points Black on sale for $55.99

If I were a boss, I would make sure each and every one of my employees had a FlexiSpot standing desk. And if I were a prudent boss, I would take care of that today while they are on sale. See all 8 products here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.