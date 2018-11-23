Amazon Is Taking Black Friday Seriously With This Absolute BLOWOUT On Furniture

Amazon is not messing around with these Black Friday deals. Hopefully, you’ve been keeping track with our running list of the best deals. Seriously, though, this selection of furniture for sale today is a doozy. This is a Black Friday deal category called “furniture, mattresses & area rugs” that has hundreds of total items in it. And these items are discounted just a little – most of them are heavily marked down. The language on Amazon says “up to 35 percent off,” but a quick scroll through will show you many, many deals better than that.

This deal has EVERYTHING.

It has stools and chairs:

Modway Veer Drafting Stool-Chair (26L x 26W x 49.5H), Black on sale for $56.89

Ashley Furniture Signature Design – Challiman Bar Stool – Counter Height – Set of 2 – Rustic Brown on sale for $91.67

It has entertainment centers and bookshelves:

Sauder Palladia Entertainment Credenza, Select Cherry on sale for $215.68

Sauder Palladia Library with Doors, Select Cherry on sale for $115.82

It has mattresses:

Tuft & Needle Full Mattress, Bed in a Box, T&N Adaptive Foam, Sleeps Cooler with More Pressure Relief & Support Than Memory Foam, Certi-PUR & Oeko-Tex 100 Certified, 10-Year Warranty, Made in USA on sale for $379

Modway 4” Relax Twin XL Tri-Fold Mattress CertiPUR-US Certified with Soft Removable Cover and Non-Slip Bottom (39″ x 80”) – 10-Year Warranty on sale for $51.57

The snapshot above really does not do the extent of the deal justice. I HIGHLY recommend scrolling through the selection yourself.

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Sauder Regent Place Panel 47 1/8″ W x 19″ D x 25 3/8″ H TV Stand, Estate Black Finish on sale for $108.28

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.