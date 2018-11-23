Black Friday Is Here! The Biggest Instant Pot Is 50 Percent Off

Over the past three years, it has become a Black Friday tradition to get an incredible deal on the Instant Pot, the 7-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker that has “the functions of pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker & warmer.” It makes cooking faster, more efficient and, above all, just plain easier.

This year’s largest Black Friday deal is on the largest version of the original Instant Pot, which measures 8 quarts. Today only, it is 50 percent off. Meanwhile, the 3-quart version is 25 percent off, and the 6-quart version is 40 percent off.

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer on sale for $69.99

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.