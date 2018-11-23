OPINION: Package From China — Who Pays The Freight？

Running a small business that ships low-weight merchandise — say, 10 T-shirts or small hardware from China to the United States — made logistics cost easy. The United States provided for a large shipping discount of 40 percent to 70 percent.

Such generosity came from U.S. membership in the Universal Postal Union (UPU). Founded in 1874, the UPU is the international postal organization in Switzerland committed to a smoothly running international postal system.

In 1969, the UPU’s developed country members implemented discounts for poor nations when shipping small parcels. China then was isolated with few outward shipments.

As a consequence, for consumers in Washington, the shipping cost of a face cream was more affordable from China than from Los Angeles. Today, however, China delivers more than a billion small packages a year to the United States and the special discount treatment continued.

Then there came change. The Trump administration announced U.S. withdrawal from the UPU as of October 17, 2018. The objective was to arrive at competitive and fair global shipping rates. This move showed the Trump administration’s willingness to leave quit multilateral agreements judged unfavorable to U.S. interests.

Although the UPU withdrawal process takes one year, U.S. deep discounts for Chinese packages ended immediately.

Now, China Post has introduced a new Express Mail Service. It raised the price of packages to the United States from $30 to $34 for the first 0.5 kilogram shipped. Who pays? Who benefits?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) can use higher payments from China. But transshipments through other nations and competition will lead to reduced shipping volume.

The price advantage of many Chinese e-commerce vendors declines. The higher cost of shipping reduces this advantage even further. Most endangered are eBay-type, international vendors.

Sellers who compete on price alone face higher cost and more competition. To survive, it will become a new practice to find alternatives for product and service delivery both for processes as well as markets.