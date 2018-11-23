Get A Jump Start On Your Taxes With This Deal

The year 2019 is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to start thinking about doing your taxes.

Now, some of you might not start thinking about taxes until February, or March, or if you are a real procrastinator, even April. But it behooves you to get a jump on it as soon as possible. Obviously you aren’t going to file anything yet…but you should at least start thinking about it. And by that I mean getting your tax software before the prices skyrocket closer to the ides of April.

Today, H&R Block’s tax software, the #1 most popular tax preparation software, is 60 percent off:

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2018 with 5% Refund Bonus Offer on sale for $18

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.