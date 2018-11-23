Get Power Tools For Yourself Or To Give As A Christmas Gift

Whether you want to give power tools as a gift this Christmas or just want to add to your own equipment, this Black Friday deal is for you. Twelve DeWalt products are on sale, including several #1 new releases and savings bundles. You can check out the entire deal here.

DEWALT DCS391B 20-Volt MAX Li-Ion Circular Saw, Tool Only with Premium XR Li-Ion Battery Pack on sale for $109

DEWALT DWP611PK 1.25 HP Max Torque Variable Speed Compact Router Combo Kit with LED’s with Random Orbit Sander, 5″ and 5-Inch 8 Hole 80 Grit Hook and LoopRandom Orbit Sandpaper (25-Pack) on sale for $179

DEWALT DCS331B 20-Volt MAX Li-Ion Jig Saw with Premium XR Li-Ion Battery Pack on sale for $139

DEWALT DCK720D2 2 Ah 20V MAX Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit with Compact XR Li-Ion Battery Pack on sale for $399

