Turning Point USA Guest Booted Off Fox News Segment Apologizes For Comparing Hillary To Herpes

Anna Paulina, the Fox News guest booted off a Thanksgiving Day segment for comparing Hillary Clinton to “herpes,” apologized on Friday via Twitter, calling her comment a “brash and unprofessional joke.”

“Yesterday on Fox I was placed on the wrong segment & in the confusion made a brash and unprofessional joke,” Paulina tweeted. “To Fox and those watching, I am deeply sorry. My feeling simply is that Big Government creates dynasties like the Clintons that won’t go away & Americans are over it.”

The Daily Caller was the first to report on the exchange.

Paulina, Turning Point USA’s Director of Spanish Engagement, made the comment during a segment about the Clinton email scandal with Fox News host Rick Leventhal and Democratic strategist Doug Schoen. The “confusion” mentioned in her tweet related to the fact that Paulina began her portion of the segment talking about President Trump and the border and had to be corrected by Leventhal on the topic at hand.

Leventhal then cut to political analyst Doug Schoen, who dived into the Clinton email topic by calling for the Mueller investigation to properly conclude and also for “starting a Clinton investigation.”

“I am amazed that with everything going on in the world, we still have Hillary Clinton in the headlines,” Leventhal said. (RELATED: ‘Not Appropriate’ — Guest Booted From Fox News Segment After Comparing Hillary To Herpes)

Then Paulina interjected: “She won’t go away. She’s like herpes.”

“Okay, that’s news that we are breaking here,” Leventhal said, calling the comment “not appropriate.” The Fox News host apologized later for “some of the language that was used in the segment.”

Co-host Arthel Neville apologized again to viewers at the end of the segment:

“We are all Americans, and that is the focus and we want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that,” said Neville. “Fox News does not condone her sentiment.”

