Keanu Reeves’ New Movie Looks Wild. Watch The Electric Trailer Here
Keanu Reeves’ new movie “Replicas” looks like it’s going to be a solid film.
The plot of the flick, according to the YouTube description, is, “A scientist becomes obsessed with bringing back his family members who died in a traffic accident.”
Does that sound like a crazy fun movie to you? It sure as hell does to me. Plus, the trailer only has me further intrigued. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Looks Like A Real Mind-Bender. Watch The Trippy Trailer)
Give it a watch below. Something tells me you’re all going to like it.
Now, it’s not exactly a secret that Reeves is a bit of a badass himself. The man uses a weapon like it’s going out of style. He seems like the perfect dude to play a mad scientist bringing him family back from the dead. It’s also a nice change from his “John Wick” days.
Reeves is known for delivering big performances. Why would we expect anything less with this one?
View this post on Instagram
You can catch “Replicas” in theaters January 11. I think you can count on me giving it a solid shot.