Keanu Reeves’ New Movie Looks Wild. Watch The Electric Trailer Here

Keanu Reeves’ new movie “Replicas” looks like it’s going to be a solid film.

The plot of the flick, according to the YouTube description, is, “A scientist becomes obsessed with bringing back his family members who died in a traffic accident.”

Does that sound like a crazy fun movie to you? It sure as hell does to me. Plus, the trailer only has me further intrigued. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Looks Like A Real Mind-Bender. Watch The Trippy Trailer)

Give it a watch below. Something tells me you’re all going to like it.

Now, it’s not exactly a secret that Reeves is a bit of a badass himself. The man uses a weapon like it’s going out of style. He seems like the perfect dude to play a mad scientist bringing him family back from the dead. It’s also a nice change from his “John Wick” days.

Reeves is known for delivering big performances. Why would we expect anything less with this one?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keanu Reeves (@keanureevesofficialfanpage) on Dec 18, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

You can catch “Replicas” in theaters January 11. I think you can count on me giving it a solid shot.