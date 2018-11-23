Kurt Warner Says ‘I Hope’ Oakland Raiders Don’t Trade Carr

Kurt Warner said Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden should believe that Derek Carr is the best option for the team and he shouldn’t even think about trading him.

“Man, it’s a struggle. But they are building for the future obviously. They’ve [Raiders] given away a lot of their good players,” the Pro Football Hall Of Fame quarterback explained,” TMZ reported Friday. (RELATED: NFL Week 6: Here Are The Most Important Moments You May Have Missed)

WATCH:

“So, they’ve got a lot of guys injured,” he added. “We got to wait and see how these draft picks play out.”

Warner continued with a stark warning to Gruden about giving up too soon on Carr, despite the QB’s struggles this year.

“I think we got two competitors, and they are going to compete,” the NFL analyst explained. “And it’s frustrating at times. But they’ll make it work.”

When pressed further if he thought the team would be tempted to trade Carr at the end of the year, Warner shared, “I hope not. It’s so hard to find one of those guys that when you’ve found him, you better hold on to him. I think now, it’s just … build around him.”

Gruden surprised a lot of people when he traded one of the Raiders leading wide receivers Amari Cooper earlier in the season. It sparked rumors over the last few weeks that Carr might be the next on the chopping block, something the Raiders coach has repeatedly shot down.

Interactions between Carr and the coach on the sidelines at games have only fueled rumors that there’s a fracture between the two.

Jon Gruden’s exchange with Derek Carr here is certainly something pic.twitter.com/TUp32y1Z1c — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 18, 2018

The Raiders currently sit last in the AFC West, with a record of 2-8 going into week 12 of the 2018 NFL season.