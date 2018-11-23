Get The First Glimpse Of Margot Robbie On Set Of The Upcoming Roger Ailes Biopic

Margot Robbie was spotted on the set of the upcoming movie about Roger Ailes, the deceased media executive, and she looks awesome.

The Australian actress is playing Kayla Pospisil, a made-up producer working for the Fox News Channel. Other actresses involved in the massive project are Charlize Theron, playing news anchor Megyn Kelly, and Nicole Kidman, who will play former Fox News Channel host Gretchen Carlson. (RELATED: Here’s A Look At Charlize Theron Playing Megyn Kelly In Her Upcoming Movie [PHOTOS’)

Here are some of the first photos of Margot Robbie, 28, filming a phone call scene:

ROGER AILES: Margot Robbie nas novas fotos do filme sobre assédio na Fox News https://t.co/so6Ejk9pxA pic.twitter.com/VF0kzqOkZh — #blogCinemaNews (@BlogCinemaNews) November 23, 2018

Margot Robbie Films a Phone Call Scene for Upcoming Roger Ailes Project in LA! https://t.co/Io22YGrC5Z pic.twitter.com/lPq4TZWXlO — Celebrities Report (@CelebritiesRep) November 23, 2018

The movie’s working title is “Fair and Balanced,” and is due out sometime in 2020. It will cover the rise and fall of disgraced former Fox News Channel exec Roger Ailes, as well as his network, which went on to achieve cable news dominance. It will be directed by Jay Roach, who is best known for his previous work on films like “Meet The Parents,” and “Austin Powers.”

