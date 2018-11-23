We Asked Millennials About Trump’s Plan To Revoke BirthRight Citizenship — Their Answers Won’t Shock You

WATCH:

The DC’s Stephanie Hamill visited a college campus in Washington, D.C., to find out how students feel about President Donald Trump’s plan to revoke birthright citizenship. Let’s just say most of them weren’t fans of the idea.

Keep in mind: most countries in the world don’t offer birthright citizenship, not even European countries. But that fact doesn’t seem to make a difference to some who have already made up their minds on the issue. (RELATED: Birthright Citizenship: What You Need To Know)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

