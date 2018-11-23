Need A Lift? These Car Jacks Are On Sale

This incredibly useful tool combines an electric hydraulic floor jack with a tire inflator pump and an LED flashlight, plus an electric impact wrench. For Black Friday, it is $78 off. Three other jackers from MarchInn are also on sale in this one-day-only deal.

MarchInn 12V DC 5.0T(11000lb) Electric Hydraulic Floor Jack and Tire Inflator Pump and LED Flashlight 3 in 1 Set with Electric Impact Wrench Car Repair Tool Kit on sale for $131.99

MarchInn Electric Car Scissor Jack for 12V DC 3.0T（6600lb）with Wheel Nut Wrench on sale for $87.49

MarchInn Electric Car Scissor Jack for 12V DC 3.0T (6600lb) on sale for $83.99

MarchInn 12V DC 3T(6600lb) Electric Car Jack – Double Saddles for Vehicle and SUV – and Electric Impact Wrench with Wireless Remote on sale for $118.99

