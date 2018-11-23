Need A Lift? These Car Jacks Are On Sale

Jack Kocsis | Director of Commerce

This incredibly useful tool combines an electric hydraulic floor jack with a tire inflator pump and an LED flashlight, plus an electric impact wrench. For Black Friday, it is $78 off. Three other jackers from MarchInn are also on sale in this one-day-only deal.

Normally $210, this 3-in-1 electric floor jack, tire pump & LED flashlight is 37 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

MarchInn 12V DC 5.0T(11000lb) Electric Hydraulic Floor Jack and Tire Inflator Pump and LED Flashlight 3 in 1 Set with Electric Impact Wrench Car Repair Tool Kit on sale for $131.99

Normally $125, this electric car scissor jack is 30 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

MarchInn Electric Car Scissor Jack for 12V DC 3.0T（6600lb）with Wheel Nut Wrench on sale for $87.49

Normally $120, this electric car scissor jack is 30 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

MarchInn Electric Car Scissor Jack for 12V DC 3.0T (6600lb) on sale for $83.99

Normally $170, this electric car jack is 30 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

MarchInn 12V DC 3T(6600lb) Electric Car Jack – Double Saddles for Vehicle and SUV – and Electric Impact Wrench with Wireless Remote on sale for $118.99

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

