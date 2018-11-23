Pro-Trump Comedian Opens Up About Getting Death Threats Over His Politics

Pro-Trump comedian Paul Rodriguez opened up about getting death threats over his politics on Thursday night.

The Mexican-American funny guy, who’s known for his work on “A Cinderella Story” and “Rat Race,” told TMZ that he has received hateful messages and death threats from “cowards” who disagree with his views. (RELATED: George Lopez Charged With Disturbing Crime Following Alleged Anti-Trump Brawl)

“Everybody’s entitled to their own opinions, I’m not in the closet anymore. This is how I feel, this is who I am. And if you disagree, it doesn’t mean we can’t be friends,” he explained at a restaurant on the Sunset Strip. “I’ve received — some cowards have threatened my life [which is] laughable, but it’s sad that people think like that.”

WATCH:

Other celebrities and entertainers, including Kanye West, Roseanne Barr, Vince Vaughn, and Stacey Dash have voiced similar complaints about being bullied for their politics.

It’s just good to see the anonymous hate hasn’t kept Rodriguez from having a good time.

