Protect Your Home With Security Cameras

Do you feel your home is well-protected? If you don’t have a home security monitor, I’m not sure how you could. You never know who might break into your house, or if something bad might be happening to an unattended child.

Quite frankly, if you want your home to be protected, you need a home security camera system. In a one-day-only Black Friday Deals Week deal, YI cameras are 30 percent off. That includes both home security cameras as well as action cameras. All 5 YI camera products can be seen at this link.

YI Dome Camera 1080p HD Pan/Tilt / Zoom Wireless IP Security Surveillance System with Auto-Cruise, Motion Tracker, Activity Alert, Night Vision, iOS, Android App – Cloud Service Available on sale for $40.59

YI 4pc Home Camera, 1080p Wireless IP Security Surveillance System with Night Vision, Baby Monitor on iOS, Android App – Cloud Service Available on sale for $83.99

YI Lite Action Camera, Sony Sensor 16MP Real 4K Sports Camera, 2 Inch Touchscreen,150° Wide Angle Lens and EIS- Black on sale for $69.99

It’s officially Black Friday, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.